Brokerages Set Keyera Corp (KEY) Target Price at $45.31

Shares of Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins upgraded Keyera Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Keyera Corp from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Keyera Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) traded up 4.90% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,417 shares. Keyera Corp has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

About Keyera Corp

Keyera Corp. is engaged in energy midstream businesses, and operates in oil and gas sector between upstream and downstream sectors. The Company is organized into two business units: Gathering and Processing Business Unit and Liquids Business Unit. The Gathering and Processing Business Unit owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs).

