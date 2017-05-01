Brokerages Set Invuity, Inc. (IVTY) Target Price at $15.50

Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IVTY. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Invuity in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) traded up 1.11% during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 81,280 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. The stock’s market capitalization is $154.42 million. Invuity has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company earned $9.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Invuity had a negative net margin of 140.08% and a negative return on equity of 119.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invuity will post ($2.08) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invuity during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Invuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invuity during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Integre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invuity by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Invuity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 66.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invuity

