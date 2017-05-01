Brokerages Set Husky Energy Inc. (HSE) Price Target at $19.19

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSE shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Husky Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Husky Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Husky Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Husky Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) traded up 0.32% on Friday, hitting $15.81. 147,767 shares of the company were exchanged. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.99.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The Company operates through two segments. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas and natural gas liquids, and marketing of the Company’s and other producers’ crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulfur and petroleum coke, pipeline transportation, the blending of crude oil and natural gas, and storage of crude oil, diluent and natural gas.

