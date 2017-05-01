Brokerages Set Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Price Target at $8.20

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. ARP Americas LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 48,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 29,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) traded up 2.101% on Friday, reaching $6.075. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,247 shares. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

