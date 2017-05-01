Brokerages Set Crew Energy Inc (CR) PT at $8.65

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crew Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$10.75 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 15,167 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$75,228.32. Also, insider Spankeren Shawn Arie Van sold 30,333 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.07, for a total transaction of C$153,788.31. Insiders sold 166,158 shares of company stock valued at $817,882 in the last quarter.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) traded up 2.68% on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,116 shares. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The stock’s market cap is $619.58 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc is an oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company conducts its operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin, primarily in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Its activities are primarily focused in the vast Montney resource situated in northeast British Columbia.

