ConocoPhillips (COP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Saturday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) opened at 47.91 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $59.21 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company earned $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brokerages-set-conocophillips-cop-price-target-at-57-00-updated.html.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through six segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.