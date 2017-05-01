Analysts Set Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) Price Target at $16.63

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) opened at 20.36 on Friday. Chimera Investment has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company earned $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post $2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 116.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 143.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including agency residential mortgage-backed security (RMBS), non-agency RMBS, agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage loans and real estate related securities.

