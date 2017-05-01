Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) PT at $25.20

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDEV. Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 3.52% during trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. 2,397,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company’s market cap is $3.21 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Set Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) PT at $25.20” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brokerages-set-centennial-resource-development-inc-cdev-pt-at-25-20.html.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.