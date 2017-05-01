Brokerages Set Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) Price Target at $12.00

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc raised Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L purchased 487,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 71.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 325,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 386,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) traded up 7.83% on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 378,659 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company’s market capitalization is $320.87 million. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing agents that take advantage of the metabolic requirements of tumor cells and cancer-fighting immune cells, such as cytotoxic T-cells.

