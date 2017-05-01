American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $212,369.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. 1st Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 28.4% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 725,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $25,069,000.

Shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) opened at 47.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.53. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $192.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.61 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is a self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s segments include Wholly-Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. It is engaged in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties.

