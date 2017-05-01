Akari Therapeutics PLC (AKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Akari Therapeutics PLC’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.54) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akari Therapeutics PLC an industry rank of 101 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics PLC stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) traded up 0.07% on Monday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,202 shares. The company’s market cap is $176.64 million. Akari Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63.

Akari Therapeutics PLC Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, formerly Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases caused by dysregulation of complement component 5 (C5), including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain Barre syndrome and atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.

