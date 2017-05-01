Zacks: Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (ALSK) Given $2.90 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alaska Communications Systems Group an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) opened at 2.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Alaska Communications Systems Group has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57 million. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Communications Systems Group will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 132.5% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Aegis Financial Corp raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 4,019,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 287,213 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,745,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 205,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,215,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc is a fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services provider. The Company is focused primarily on business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. The Company also provides telecommunication services to consumers across Alaska. The Company’s facilities-based communications network extends across Alaska and connects to the contiguous states through its undersea fiber optic cable systems and its usage rights on an undersea system.

