Brokerages Expect Vertex Energy Inc (VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.02). Vertex Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $2,962,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 701,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Energy by 1,334.8% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,689,272 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) traded up 1.94% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 81,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. The stock’s market capitalization is $34.92 million.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc is an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The Company focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. The Company’s segments include the Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery divisions.

