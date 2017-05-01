Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (VBLT) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) opened at 5.70 on Monday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. The company’s market cap is $153.34 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC owned 0.43% of Vascular Biogenics worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The Company’s program is based on its Vascular Targeting System (VTS) platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed, or angiogenic, blood vessels.

