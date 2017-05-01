Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to announce $7.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger Limited.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $7.47 billion. Schlumberger Limited. reported sales of $7.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will report full-year sales of $7.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.35 billion to $30.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.15 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $33.52 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger Limited..

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Schlumberger Limited. had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. The company earned $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Schlumberger Limited. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger Limited. from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger Limited. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 0.034% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.615. 3,166,394 shares of the stock were exchanged. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. The firm’s market capitalization is $100.90 billion. Schlumberger Limited. also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 17,034 put options on the company. This is an increase of 252% compared to the average daily volume of 4,836 put options.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Schlumberger Limited.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

In related news, Director Tore I. Sandvold sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $407,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,630,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,015,125,000 after buying an additional 2,755,140 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,954,205,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 36,026,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,833,111,000 after buying an additional 118,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 20,014,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,946,000 after buying an additional 535,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,178,888,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger Limited.

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

