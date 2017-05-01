Brokerages Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post ($1.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.15) and the lowest is ($1.23). Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.92) to ($3.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTK. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) traded down 0.91% on Monday, hitting $21.70. 315,510 shares of the stock traded hands. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s market cap is $527.01 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

In related news, COO Evan Loh sold 3,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $46,869.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,353.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas W. Pagan sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $51,381.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,983 shares in the company, valued at $890,053.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,511 shares of company stock worth $173,701 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 196.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Croft Leominster Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $188,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Paratek), formerly Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of antibacterial therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry. Paratek’s antibacterial product candidates are omadacycline and sarecycline. Omadacycline is a broad-spectrum antibiotic for use as an empiric monotherapy for community-acquired bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and urinary tract infections (UTI).

