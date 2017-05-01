Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NVDQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.39 Million

Analysts expect Novadaq Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDQ) (TSE:NDQ) to announce $20.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Novadaq Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.5 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.67 million. Novadaq Technologies reported sales of $17.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novadaq Technologies will report full-year sales of $20.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.9 million to $100.4 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $124.21 million per share, with estimates ranging from $119 million to $129.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novadaq Technologies.

Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. Novadaq Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDQ. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Novadaq Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities raised Novadaq Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novadaq Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th. Feltl & Co. cut Novadaq Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Novadaq Technologies from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 32,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 108.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 364,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novadaq Technologies during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novadaq Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 471,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Novadaq Technologies (NASDAQ:NVDQ) traded up 0.647% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.005. The stock had a trading volume of 328,550 shares. The firm’s market cap is $404.54 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. Novadaq Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brokerages-expect-novadaq-technologies-inc-nvdq-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-20-87-million-updated.html.

Novadaq Technologies Company Profile

NOVADAQ Technologies Inc is a medical device company. The Company primarily develops, manufactures and markets real-time fluorescence imaging products that are designed for use by surgeons in the operating room and other clinical settings where open and minimally invasive surgery or interventional procedures are performed.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novadaq Technologies (NVDQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novadaq Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novadaq Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.