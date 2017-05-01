Wall Street brokerages expect Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.09. Inogen reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $50.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.70%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inogen to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Inogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokerages Expect Inogen Inc (INGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brokerages-expect-inogen-inc-ingn-will-post-earnings-of-0-12-per-share-updated.html.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 3,750 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $262,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,799.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Huggenberger sold 5,680 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $363,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,732.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock valued at $970,455. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,179,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,656,000 after buying an additional 121,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 67,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,548,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) traded up 2.07% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 90,765 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. Inogen has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $79.94.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.