Brokerages Expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) to Announce $1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42. Ingersoll-Rand PLC reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll-Rand PLC.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ingersoll-Rand PLC had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) traded up 0.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.76. 590,660 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ingersoll-Rand PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

In related news, EVP Didier P. Teirlinck sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $296,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,932.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Sultana sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $83,627.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,311.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,114 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

