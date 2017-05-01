Brokerages Expect HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will post sales of $119.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HMS Holdings Corp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.2 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.5 million. HMS Holdings Corp posted sales of $119.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will report full year sales of $119.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.6 million to $536 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $595.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $589.99 million to $600 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HMS Holdings Corp.

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. HMS Holdings Corp had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. First Analysis lowered shares of HMS Holdings Corp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of HMS Holdings Corp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of HMS Holdings Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of HMS Holdings Corp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 491,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 81,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,218,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,866,000 after buying an additional 372,382 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 51,062 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in HMS Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in HMS Holdings Corp by 388.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 670,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,860,000 after buying an additional 533,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) traded up 0.10% on Friday, hitting $20.47. 280,282 shares of the company traded hands. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.97.

About HMS Holdings Corp

HMS Holdings Corp. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in the United States healthcare insurance benefit cost containment marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government, and private healthcare payers and sponsors. Its payment integrity services ensure that healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate.

