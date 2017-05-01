Brokerages Expect Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Hi-Crush Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hi-Crush Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hi-Crush Partners.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business earned $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.61 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a negative net margin of 29.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $30.00 target price on Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wunderlich raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hi-Crush Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) traded down 5.224% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.875. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,319 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. Hi-Crush Partners has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Brokerages Expect Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brokerages-expect-hi-crush-partners-lp-hclp-to-post-0-01-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCLP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 70.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,467,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,219,000 after buying an additional 2,683,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,525,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 59.4% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 107,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 278.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,333,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 981,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP is an integrated producer, transporter, marketer and distributor of monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral that is used as a proppant to manage the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. Its reserves consist of northern white sand, a resource in Wisconsin and limited portions of the upper Midwest region of the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.