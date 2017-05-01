Brokerages Expect Guess?, Inc. (GES) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Guess? reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Guess? had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company earned $679.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GES. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen and Company decreased their price objective on Guess? from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $12.00 price objective on Guess? and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 980,727 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. Guess? has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $18.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is 118.42%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company operates through five segments: Americas Retail, which includes its retail and e-commerce operations in North and Central America and its retail operations in South America; Europe, which includes its wholesale, retail and e-commerce operations in Europe and the Middle East; Asia, which includes its retail, e-commerce and wholesale operations in Asia; Americas Wholesale, which includes its wholesale operations in the Americas, and Licensing, which includes licensing operations of the Company across the world.

