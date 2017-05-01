Equities research analysts expect that American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Midstream Partners’ earnings. American Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Midstream Partners.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of American Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brokerages-expect-american-midstream-partners-lp-amid-will-announce-earnings-of-0-25-per-share-updated.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners by 2,841.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 19,463 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Midstream Partners by 173.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) traded up 3.10% on Monday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 93,074 shares. American Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The stock’s market cap is $785.16 million.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, transporting, storing, treating and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); gathering, storing and transporting crude oil and condensates, and storing specialty chemical products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Midstream Partners (AMID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.