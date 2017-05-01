Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc (XYL) to Post $0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. Xylem posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Xylem’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) traded up 1.19% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.46. 790,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.21. Xylem has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

In related news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $39,688.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,779.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 642,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,678,000 after buying an additional 86,302 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

