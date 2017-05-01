Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. U.S. Physical Therapy reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $63.00 price target on U.S. Physical Therapy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) traded down 0.123% on Friday, reaching $63.172. The company had a trading volume of 2,481 shares. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.98 million, a P/E ratio of 32.732 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 927,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after buying an additional 54,747 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,537,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 560,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,315,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,595,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 209.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 319,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,024,000 after buying an additional 216,073 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

