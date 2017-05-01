Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.33. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business earned $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.68.

In other Tyson Foods news, COO Noel W. White sold 116,678 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $7,285,374.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 19.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $1,659,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 308,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $888,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. 324,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

