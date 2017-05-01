Brokerages Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Sun Life Financial posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank cut Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) opened at 35.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.14. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 44.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $221,905,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.0% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,730,000 after buying an additional 4,374,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $122,394,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,189,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,984,000 after buying an additional 2,927,462 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 866.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,035,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after buying an additional 1,825,158 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services company providing a range of insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate Clients. It operates through five segments. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment provides retail insurance and investment advice, products and services to people across Canada.

