Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral Inc (RNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.9 Million

Analysts expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to announce sales of $117.9 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.94 million and the highest is $118.25 million. RingCentral reported sales of $91.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $117.9 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.88 million to $491.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $604.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $591.15 million to $624 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday. Dougherty & Co started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) traded down 0.31% on Friday, reaching $31.95. 1,101,955 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.39 billion. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $17.92 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 139,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,903 shares of company stock worth $1,362,705. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 17,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for businesses to support modern communications. The Company’s cloud-based business communications solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers (PCs) and desk phones, and allow for communication across multiple channels, including high definition (HD) voice, video, short messaging service (SMS), messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax.

