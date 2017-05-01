Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (PBH) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Brands Holdings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Prestige Brands Holdings posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Brands Holdings will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prestige Brands Holdings.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Prestige Brands Holdings had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $216.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Brands Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Brands Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Prestige Brands Holdings (NYSE:PBH) traded down 0.27% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,602 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.56. Prestige Brands Holdings has a 52-week low of $44.64 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings during the third quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,319,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,971,000 after buying an additional 178,856 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 234.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 500,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after buying an additional 351,230 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Brands Holdings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after buying an additional 45,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of over-the-counter healthcare and household cleaning products. The Company operates through three segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare; International Over-the-Counter Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

