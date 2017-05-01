Brokerages Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings. Omnicell reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $171.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.28 million.

OMCL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brokerages-anticipate-omnicell-inc-omcl-will-post-earnings-of-0-30-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) traded up 2.15% on Monday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 124,326 shares. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2376.47 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director Sara J. White sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $131,040.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,724.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $99,542.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 165.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 1st Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.