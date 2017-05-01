Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment Corp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Fidus Investment Corp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fidus Investment Corp.

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. Fidus Investment Corp had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FDUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fidus Investment Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fidus Investment Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Raiff Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment Corp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 50,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) traded up 0.4674% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.7325. 7,284 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31. Fidus Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Fidus Investment Corp’s payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

About Fidus Investment Corp

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. The Company provides customized debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns by generating both current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity related investments.

