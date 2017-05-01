Brokerages Anticipate Corium International Inc (CORI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) will announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corium International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Corium International reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corium International will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corium International.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. Corium International had a negative return on equity of 359.24% and a negative net margin of 116.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a report on Friday. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corium International in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corium International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. FBR & Co set a $18.00 price objective on Corium International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on Corium International from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corium International stock. RTW Investments LLC boosted its position in Corium International Inc (NASDAQ:CORI) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 192,786 shares during the period. Corium International comprises about 1.5% of RTW Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RTW Investments LLC owned 4.68% of Corium International worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) remained flat at $4.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,315 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Corium International has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $8.33.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease.

