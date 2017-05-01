Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (BRCD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRCD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. delivers industry-leading platforms, solutions, and services for intelligently connecting, managing, and optimizing IT resources in shared storage environments. The world’s premier systems, server, and storage providers offer the Brocade SilkWorm family of Storage Area Network connectivity platforms as the foundation for shared storage in organizations of all sizes. In addition, the Brocade Tapestry family of IT infrastructure solutions extends the ability to proactively manage and optimize application and information resources across the enterprise. Using Brocade solutions, organizations are better positioned to reduce cost, manage complexity, and satisfy business compliance requirements through optimized use and management of their IT resources. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wunderlich restated a sell rating on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Brocade Communications Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Shares of Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) remained flat at $12.57 on Tuesday. 1,025,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Brocade Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04.

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company earned $581.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.89 million. Brocade Communications Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Brocade Communications Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brocade Communications Systems will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Brocade Communications Systems’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Brocade Communications Systems news, SVP Ellen Odonnell sold 6,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $78,487.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,865.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lloyd Carney sold 1,050,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $13,104,922.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,310.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 87.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 27.4% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Brocade Communications Systems by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brocade Communications Systems

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

