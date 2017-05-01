Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brocade Communications Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 73 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Shares of Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) opened at 12.57 on Monday. Brocade Communications Systems has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Brocade Communications Systems (NASDAQ:BRCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Brocade Communications Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $581.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brocade Communications Systems will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Brocade Communications Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brocade Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wunderlich reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Brocade Communications Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brocade Communications Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

In other Brocade Communications Systems news, CEO Lloyd Carney sold 1,050,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $13,104,922.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Odonnell sold 6,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $78,487.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,226 shares in the company, valued at $138,865.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brocade Communications Systems Company Profile

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc (Brocade) is a supplier of networking hardware, software and services, including storage area networking (SAN) solutions and Internet protocol (IP) networking solutions for businesses and organizations of various types and sizes. The Company operates through three segments: SAN Products, IP Networking Products and Global Services.

