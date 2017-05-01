BroadSoft Inc (BSFT) Announces Earnings Results

BroadSoft Inc (NASDAQ:BSFT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business earned $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.42 million. BroadSoft had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.32%. BroadSoft’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. BroadSoft updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.32 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $2.20-2.50 EPS.
Shares of BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) traded down 10.16% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.50. 1,150,851 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1232.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83. BroadSoft has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $48.40.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BSFT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BroadSoft in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BroadSoft in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BroadSoft in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.
In other news, CEO Michael Tessler sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $290,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taher G. Behbehani sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $65,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,162 shares of company stock worth $490,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
BroadSoft Company Profile
BroadSoft, Inc is a global provider of software and services that enable telecommunications service providers to deliver hosted, cloud-based Unified Communications (UC) to their enterprise customers. The BroadSoft Business solution is a communications and collaboration offering that enables telecommunications service providers to offer businesses and other enterprises UC features and functionalities on a cloud-delivered basis without the need for traditional premise-based private branch exchange (PBX) equipment.
