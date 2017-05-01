Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Stake Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,041,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,953,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,029,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,344,000 after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,145,000 after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,641,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $40,083,000.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) opened at 44.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The company earned $810.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $481,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,749.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $136,604.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,404.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,218 shares of company stock valued at $639,039 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

