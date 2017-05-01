Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 210,447 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.25% of Brinker International worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Brinker International by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 3.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brinker International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Brinker International by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) traded up 0.07% on Monday, hitting $44.22. The stock had a trading volume of 240,007 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.23. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm earned $810.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post $3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/brinker-international-inc-eat-shares-sold-by-first-quadrant-l-p-ca.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $42.00 price target on Brinker International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 10,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $481,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,749.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 3,218 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $136,604.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,404.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,218 shares of company stock valued at $639,039. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc is engaged in the ownership, operation, development, and franchising of the Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) restaurant brands. The Company’s Chili’s operates Bar & Grill category of casual dining. Chili’s menu features authentic Fresh Mex and Fresh Tex cuisine, including signature items, such as Baby Back Ribs smoked in-house, Hand-Crafted Burgers served with house-made garlic dill pickles, Mix and Match Fajitas, Tableside Guacamole and house-made Chips and Salsa.

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.