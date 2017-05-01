Brightcove Inc (BCOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will post sales of $37.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.5 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.22 million. Brightcove reported sales of $36.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full-year sales of $37.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163 million to $164.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.02 million per share, with estimates ranging from $174.65 million to $181.5 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brightcove.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The company earned $38.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 142,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Brightcove by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Brightcove by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Brightcove by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 100,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in Brightcove by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) traded up 3.05% on Friday, reaching $8.45. 61,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company’s market capitalization is $287.81 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

Brightcove Inc is a global provider of cloud-based services for video. The Company’s products and services include Brightcove Video Cloud (Video Cloud), Brightcove Zencoder (Zencoder), Brightcove Once (Once), Brightcove Perform (Perform), Brightcove Video Marketing Suite (Video Marketing Suite), Brightcove Lift (Lift), Brightcove OTT Flow (OTT Flow) and Brightcove Enterprise Video Suite (Enterprise Video Suite), among others.

