Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Linda A. Mason sold 14,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,076,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,375 shares of company stock worth $6,204,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 109.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 373.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) traded down 0.99% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 150,585 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.68. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $399 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

