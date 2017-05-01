Mary Ann Tocio Sells 6,666 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $474,819.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,515,265.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 6,666 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $462,420.42.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) opened at 76.12 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm earned $399 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.56 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.7% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,699,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,561,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,130,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,593,000 after buying an additional 84,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,073,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,016,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,164,000 after buying an additional 68,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

