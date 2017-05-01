Breton Hill Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 16,000 Great Plains Energy Incorporated (GXP)

Breton Hill Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Great Plains Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Plains Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Great Plains Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Great Plains Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Plains Energy by 105.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE:GXP) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,578 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.97. Great Plains Energy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

Great Plains Energy (NYSE:GXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Great Plains Energy had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Great Plains Energy Incorporated will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Plains Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Great Plains Energy in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Great Plains Energy Company Profile

Great Plains Energy Incorporated (Great Plains Energy) is a utility holding company. The Company operates through electric utility segment. The Company’s subsidiaries with operations include Kansas City Power & Light Company (KCP&L) and KCP&L Greater Missouri Operations Company (GMO). KCP&L is an integrated, regulated electric utility that provides electricity to customers primarily in the states of Missouri and Kansas.

