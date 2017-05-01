Breton Hill Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,054 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)

Breton Hill Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 5,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. TNB Financial bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) traded down 0.86% during trading on Monday, reaching $34.48. 264,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. OGE Energy Corp. had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business earned $530.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.07%.

WARNING: “Breton Hill Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,054 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/breton-hill-capital-ltd-purchases-shares-of-10054-oge-energy-corp-oge.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of OGE Energy Corp. from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other OGE Energy Corp. news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $37,227.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,054.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy Corp.

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.