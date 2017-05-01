Breton Hill Capital Ltd. Has $986,000 Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Breton Hill Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) traded down 0.81% during trading on Monday, reaching $72.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,659 shares. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.71. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $85.52.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 1.06%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post $5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. Tigress Financial began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

In related news, Chairman George S. Barrett sold 217,994 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $16,835,676.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 682,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,688,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

