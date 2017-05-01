Breton Hill Capital Ltd. Boosts Position in Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Breton Hill Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Breton Hill Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Cardtronics PLC were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Cardtronics PLC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cardtronics PLC by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Cardtronics PLC by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics PLC by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cardtronics PLC by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) traded up 2.38% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.57. 538,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.76. Cardtronics PLC has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23.

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business earned $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.59 million. Cardtronics PLC had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cardtronics PLC will post $2.90 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics PLC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Rathgaber sold 6,000 shares of Cardtronics PLC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $326,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,720,093.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment.

