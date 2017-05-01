Medtronic plc. (MDT) Stake Raised by Bremer Trust National Association

Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association’s holdings in Medtronic plc. were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc. during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Motco raised its stake in Medtronic plc. by 70.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc. during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc. during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) opened at 83.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35. Medtronic plc. has a 52 week low of $69.35 and a 52 week high of $89.27. The company has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company earned $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Medtronic plc. had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc. will post $4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Medtronic plc.’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

WARNING: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/bremer-trust-national-association-has-331000-stake-in-medtronic-plc-mdt-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic plc. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Medtronic plc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Medtronic plc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic plc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic plc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

In other Medtronic plc. news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $4,307,176.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 50,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $4,140,756.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,073 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,832 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc. Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic plc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic plc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.