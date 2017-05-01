BP plc (BP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays PLC

BP plc (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays PLC in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. They presently have a GBX 625 ($8.07) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.30) price objective on shares of BP plc in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP plc in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.20) target price on shares of BP plc in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded BP plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.52) target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.23) target price on shares of BP plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BP plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 519.40 ($6.71).

Shares of BP plc (LON:BP) traded down 0.03389% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 443.91003. BP plc has a one year low of GBX 349.35 and a one year high of GBX 521.20. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 86.29 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 458.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 471.87.

In other news, insider Nils Smedegaard Andersen bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £133,800 ($172,756.62). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £321.30 ($414.85).

BP plc Company Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

