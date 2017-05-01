Box (BOX) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Box (NYSE:BOX) has trended positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Box earned a daily sentiment score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Box (NYSE:BOX) opened at 17.24 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.20 billion. Box has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

Box (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Box had a negative net margin of 44.23% and a negative return on equity of 144.98%. The firm earned $109.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Box will post ($0.47) EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $21.00 target price on shares of Box and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Box in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Box in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Box in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Box (BOX) Receiving Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/box-box-receives-media-impact-rating-of-0-27-updated.html.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Levin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,633.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory O’driscoll sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $713,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 731,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,111,508. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box Company Profile

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

Receive News & Ratings for Box Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Box Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.