Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Receives GBX 885.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 885.06 ($11.43).

BVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities Ltd restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.10) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,219 ($15.74) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital upgraded Bovis Homes Group plc to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 911 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.14) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Bovis Homes Group plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 771 ($9.95) to GBX 1,041 ($13.44) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) traded down 1.233906% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 924.874878. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.24 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 889.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 834.28. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 430.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,028.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Bovis Homes Group plc’s previous dividend of $15.00.

In other Bovis Homes Group plc news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 15,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.88) per share, for a total transaction of £145,590 ($187,979.34).

About Bovis Homes Group plc

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

