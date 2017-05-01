Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Price Target Raised to GBX 910

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) had its price target lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 820 ($10.48) to GBX 910 ($11.63) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,066 ($13.63) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Bovis Homes Group plc to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 1,110 ($14.19) to GBX 886 ($11.33) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.99) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,070 ($13.68) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Bovis Homes Group plc to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 900 ($11.51) to GBX 860 ($10.99) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 888.38 ($11.36).

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 924.874878 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 889.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 834.28. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 430.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,028.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.24 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.38) dividend. This is a positive change from Bovis Homes Group plc’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

In other news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 15,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 920 ($11.76) per share, with a total value of £145,590 ($186,128.87).

Bovis Homes Group plc Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in designing, building and sale of houses for both private customers and Registered Social Landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, including one bedroom apartments, two bedroom apartments, five bedroom apartments and six bedroom detached family homes.

