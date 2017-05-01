Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80-8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.30-0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $27.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $28.50 price target (up from $26.50) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.82.

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) opened at 26.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 1.06. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The firm earned $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith D. Dawkins sold 80,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,036,539.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,531.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $72,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,330 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

